As Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) Valuation Rose, Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Stake in Ferro (FOE) Has Decreased by $19.38 Million as Market Value Declined

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 341,661 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS-DEMAND FOR CHROME ORE EXCESS MINING W.R.T. CO’S MINES STAYED BY REVISIONARY AUTHORITY,MINES TRIBUNAL, MINISTRY OF MINES; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 13,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 50,474 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 63,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 130,423 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ferro Corp (FOE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Bankshares Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ferro to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Announces Agreement with Starboard – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 35,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 142,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 483,353 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 52,500 shares. Jefferies Grp owns 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 50,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 346 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 4,256 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has 68,243 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 463,995 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 964 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 26,807 shares. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 132,440 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. The insider Thomas Peter T bought $270,640.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 550,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $46.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 532,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 36,330 shares to 951,884 shares, valued at $51.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).