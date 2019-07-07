As Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Position; Tower Research Capital Trc Lifted Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Stock Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 989.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 11,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,787 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, up from 1,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 2.01M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 13,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,474 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 63,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 106,343 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NRG Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate NRG Energy (NRG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For NRG Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy agrees to buy Stream Energy’s retail electricity and natural gas business – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 20,355 shares to 3,422 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 26,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,741 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on August, 1. TRNO’s profit will be $21.47 million for 36.56 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40,465 shares to 86,360 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

