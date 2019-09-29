As Terreno Realty Cor (TRNO) Market Valuation Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Stake; Arlington Value Capital Has Upped Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $37.30 Million; Share Price Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 333,114 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Cor (TRNO) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 8,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 190,985 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37B, down from 199,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 184,056 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 44,474 shares to 448,035 shares, valued at $37.81B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Inc (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Brooklyn, NY for $80.5 Million – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Carlstadt, NJ for $3.5 Million – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Terreno Realty acquires property in Washington for $9.5M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Compton, CA for $11.1 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TRNO’s profit will be $22.94 million for 36.61 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year's $0.34 per share. TRNO's profit will be $22.94 million for 36.61 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

