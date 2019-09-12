As Ternium (TX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Westwood Global Investments Increased Its Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined While Jag Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 31,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 115,032 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 133,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,366 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 148,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $99.64. About 2.01M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet National Bank & Trust And Tru Limited invested in 30,465 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 302,867 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 1.1% or 25,300 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prelude Cap Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,757 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 243,676 shares. Victory Capital stated it has 29,467 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 4.19M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 159,537 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,294 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 389,925 shares. Prudential Public Limited owns 969,093 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.66% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,295 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 31,801 shares to 169,750 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 36,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.54 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.