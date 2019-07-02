As Ternium (TX) Shares Declined, Westwood Global Investments Has Lifted Position; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake Held by British Columbia Investment Management Corp

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 399,382 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 10,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,910 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, up from 107,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $149.66. About 659,304 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camber Energy Provides Final Transaction Documents to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Svcs reported 1,587 shares. Chem Bankshares holds 0.08% or 4,867 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 7,040 shares. Lpl Limited Com owns 68,892 shares. Bamco Inc New York has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.16% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Verity And Verity Ltd Company holds 29,911 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,380 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0.06% or 2,086 shares. Guardian Cap Lp holds 52,025 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has 13,191 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 8,610 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 0.52% or 8,300 shares.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Illinois Tool Works a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 1 – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 12,015 shares to 45,221 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 167,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,298 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Hartnett John R. sold $1.99M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 14,500 shares.