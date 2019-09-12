As Ternium (TX) Market Valuation Declined, Westwood Global Investments Boosted Its Stake; Equitec Specialists Lifted Its Dominion Energy (Put) (D) Stake by $5.12 Million; Valuation Declined

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 111.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 66,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 126,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 4.37 million shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 31,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 398,659 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

Another recent and important Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 0.7% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,614 shares stake. Next Finance Group Inc reported 9,715 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Stewart And Patten Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,698 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.03% or 6,245 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,704 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru Co has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 11,353 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,825 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Intact Investment Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 102,400 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.29% or 12,984 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva Herceptin biosimilar OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.