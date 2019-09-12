As Ternium Sa (TX) Stock Price Declined, Caxton Associates LP Increased Holding; Indexiq Advisors Boosted Its Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding by $444,714

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 58.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 11,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 31,622 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 216,972 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 295.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 48,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 64,896 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 16,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 92,825 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 6,736 shares to 5,292 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 3,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,215 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

More news for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” and published on August 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progress In Copper – It’s All About China – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copper Attempts To Rally – Southern Copper Shares Follow The Red Metal – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.