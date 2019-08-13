As Ternium Sa (TX) Stock Price Declined, Bank Of Montreal Has Cut by $1.26 Million Its Stake; As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Washington Trust Bank Has Cut by $458,000 Its Holding

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 4,097 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 8.00M shares traded or 57.92% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 46,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 120,298 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 166,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 566,399 shares traded or 32.95% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.08 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 38,910 shares to 48,301 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 3,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Iff (NYSE:IFF).