As Ternium Sa (TX) Shares Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered Its Stake; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined While Incline Global Management Has Raised Position

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52 million, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 534,787 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 255,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 361,352 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11M, down from 617,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 54,219 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 232,078 shares to 921,084 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,826 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 889,951 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Vanguard Grp reported 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cambridge Invest Research invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ftb Advsr reported 913 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,630 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company invested in 0.02% or 15,126 shares. Northern Corporation reported 1.33 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 37,835 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 172,774 are held by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 312,846 shares. Swedbank invested 0.6% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

