As Ternium Sa (TX) Market Valuation Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Increased by $305,100 Its Holding; Carnival (Put) (CCL) Holder Jane Street Group Lifted Stake

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (Put) (CCL) by 1087.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 238,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 260,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 1.63 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 90,800 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 79,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 236,600 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 200,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $61.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,750 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ternium S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Covey Park Energy Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 250,000 shares to 41,900 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IEF) by 197,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMI).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Carret Asset Management Limited Co holds 64,908 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp has 42,518 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 7,181 were reported by Hexavest. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Brinker Capital Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,918 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 56,727 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc reported 517,100 shares. Moreover, American Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.29% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 35,000 shares. 351,915 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 36,469 shares. 41,039 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company.