As Ternium Sa (TX) Market Valuation Declined, Oldfield Partners Llp Boosted Holding by $11.08 Million; Hawk Ridge Management Stake In Celestica (CLS) Was Raised

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 503,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.12M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 237,898 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 72,801 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,500 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $74.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56M shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

