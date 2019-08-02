As Ternium Sa (TX) Market Valuation Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Its Holding by $4.88 Million; Meritage Group LP Lowered Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $12.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 43.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 180,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 231,011 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 411,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 512,295 shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.43M shares traded or 63.15% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1 Billion Of Rmbs Affected By Wamu Settlement; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Saco, Maine Go Bonds; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Astaldi To Caa1, Outlook Negative; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three Tranches And Confirms Two Tranches In 3 Spanish Abs-SME Deals; 20/04/2018 – CZECH REPUBLIC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE VS STBL; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Gulf Shores Al’s $37.3m Go Warrants, Series 2018; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PROJECTS ONGOING MOMENTUM OF GROWTH TO BE SUSTAINED INTO 2018, AND FORECASTS THE ECONOMY TO GROW 3.0% THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – German diesel ban to hit vehicle resale values, sales – Moody’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares. 1.92 million are held by World Investors. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 41,578 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 310 shares stake. Btim invested in 0.01% or 3,705 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 134,992 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 308,480 shares. Hikari Tsushin owns 1.2% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 29,980 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1.11% stake. Central Fincl Bank & holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven, Inc., a Leader in Climate Data and Risk Analysis – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics Expands SaaS Offering With Banking Cloud Credit Risk for Regulatory Calculations and Credit Risk Reporting – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Moodyâ€™s Gained 39.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35 million shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $136.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.15 million shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa John’s Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 385,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).