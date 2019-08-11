As Terex (TEX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Upped Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose While Focused Investors Cut Stake by $3.67 Million

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 455,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.49M, down from 474,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Bain Capital’s debt deal is child’s play for Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 08/03/2018 – RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG RBIV.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 29 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – A Goldman Exec Picks His Favorite New York Dining Spots; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TESSENDERLO STAKE TO ZERO; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — Memo; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 215.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 50,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 73,574 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 23,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 1.16M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 9,824 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 6,918 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 51,058 shares. First Mercantile invested in 3,490 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 16,103 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 50 shares. 13D Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 418,974 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 34 shares. Valley Advisers owns 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hightower has 0.02% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 108,020 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 312,897 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 70,281 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 15,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,052 shares, and cut its stake in Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. $12,981 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. The insider HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,287. Marcato Capital Management LP had sold 1.60M shares worth $43.70M.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Terex Completes Sale of Its Demag® Mobile Cranes Business – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Terex Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Terex (TEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy that Lost 10% Last Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Subdued Trading Activity, Declining Operating Margin Would Have Hurt Goldman’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis LP holds 0.22% or 130,733 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset stated it has 1.10M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 107,744 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Selway Asset Management has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,334 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Llc invested in 2.12 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 6,809 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ima Wealth has invested 0.96% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,804 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 158 shares. Welch Group Lc invested in 2,339 shares.