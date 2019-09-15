As Terex New (TEX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $49.46 Million; As Targa Res Com (TRGP) Stock Price Declined, Miller Howard Investments Has Boosted Holding by $6.02 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 909,501 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 154,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 463,712 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.21 million, up from 309,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.49 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 362,883 shares to 4.45M shares, valued at $61.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP U by 51,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 51,689 shares. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 1.14 million were reported by Mirae Asset Global Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fiera Capital Corp holds 7,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Lc invested 0.36% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Nomura Asset Co Ltd holds 0.01% or 38,260 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% or 5,723 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp reported 976,286 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 7,887 shares stake. Carlson Cap L P, a Texas-based fund reported 180,000 shares.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.95 million for 7.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.29 million activity. Another trade for 545 shares valued at $13,064 was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought $237. 1.60M Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $43.70 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.