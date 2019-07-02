As Terex New (TEX) Shares Declined, 13D Management Has Raised Stake by $3.29 Million; As Mylan N V (MYL) Share Price Declined, Holder Washington Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 3.92M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Continue to Negotiate for Commercializing Product in Additional Territories; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Rev $11.75B-$13.25B

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 767,117 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 91 shares.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, HSIC – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, WYNN, MYL – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TLRA, MYL, TWOU – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 376 shares to 1,968 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,035 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Co Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 212,981 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 52,439 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 16,600 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 90,640 shares. Pzena Investment Limited Com owns 3.22 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 13,100 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 24,212 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). California Employees Retirement System invested in 303,646 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 13,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Networks Llc has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 16,103 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Scott Black’s Top 5 Buys in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Terex Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terex to Sell Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines to Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. 76 shares valued at $2,305 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Friday, May 10. $34.69M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP. On Friday, April 5 the insider BARR KEVIN A bought $334.