As Teradyne (TER) Valuation Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position; As Olin (OLN) Shares Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped Stake

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 119,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82 million, up from 996,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 1.28M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 3,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 29,449 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 33,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 1.35M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $359,519 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald had bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678 on Wednesday, May 8. BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 56,778 shares to 140,466 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,524 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Limited has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 19,248 shares. 12,114 are held by Atria Invests Ltd Llc. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 99,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fin Assocs holds 108 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 20,361 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 20,067 shares. 8,679 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Stone Ridge Asset Llc accumulated 0.07% or 53,350 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,710 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Ls Advsrs Limited Com owns 8,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 184,905 shares.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 19.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 15,386 shares to 235,146 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 7,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 38,004 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 71,706 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 74,729 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 6,838 shares. Mason Street Lc has 0.08% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Winslow Asset stated it has 299,236 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 2,167 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management holds 0.02% or 5,350 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 283,118 shares. Moreover, Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 66,983 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 130,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 62,139 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.32% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

