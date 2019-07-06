As Teradyne (TER) Valuation Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Stake; Essex Financial Services Maintains Stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 15,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,597 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 28,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 1.30M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 651,916 shares traded or 180.01% up from the average. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 80,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 64,580 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Raymond James Fincl has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 59,412 shares. Pnc Financial Gru holds 11,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 500 shares. One Trading LP invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). First Manhattan Company owns 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 34,100 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability owns 13,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Ameriprise Financial invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). 27,703 were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Moreover, Edge Wealth Limited Company has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,066 shares to 23,812 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 16,159 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Penn Cap holds 0.34% or 29,449 shares. 78,640 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Veritable LP accumulated 0% or 5,097 shares. Cipher LP reported 81,094 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 829 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 145,413 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Covington Mngmt has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Prudential Public Lc owns 359,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Services reported 100 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Utilities Infrstrc (BUI) by 18,070 shares to 158,972 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 21,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,641 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.10 million activity. 11,210 shares were sold by Smith Gregory Stephen, worth $412,796 on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider JAGIELA MARK E sold $5.48 million. $989,021 worth of stock was sold by Beecher Gregory R on Thursday, January 31.