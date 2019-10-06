As Teradyne (TER) Stock Rose, West Coast Financial Increased Position; Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $868,365 as Share Value Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 16,499 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, down from 20,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 60,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 156,631 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, up from 96,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 1.99M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,781 shares to 112,049 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,198 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Broadcom, Trex And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From October 4 – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teradyne to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Teradyne Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teradyne Reduces Development Time and Production Costs for 5G Millimeter Wave Semiconductors with the UltraWaveMX44 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne +5% on beats with in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 148,057 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 57,456 shares. 680 are held by Nomura Asset Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 43,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 9.79M shares or 0.21% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.51% stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 2,568 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 558,048 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Massachusetts-based Grimes Com has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,763 shares to 181,931 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) by 5,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beyond Meat up 11% on McDonald’s test – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and McDonald’s to use Amazon’s Alexa to help find employees – Orlando Business Journal” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Oct. 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 2019 Dividend Portfolio Update: New September Dividend Record – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.84 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Benjamin F Edwards Communication holds 26,588 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt invested in 27,850 shares. Portland Global Advsr Limited Liability reported 9,604 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.79% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 178,296 shares. L & S Advsrs has 38,605 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York reported 7,930 shares stake. Moreover, Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.76% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Df Dent And Company has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greenleaf stated it has 10,209 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 25 shares. Boston Rech Mgmt holds 2.12% or 25,197 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 0.34% stake. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 390 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Na has 17,710 shares.