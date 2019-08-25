As Teradyne (TER) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.02 Million; Sather Financial Group Has Boosted Its Markel (MKL) Position by $2.89 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 25,407 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 128,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 33,423 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 162,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.39M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 18.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 76,650 shares to 296,650 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 57,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. On Monday, May 13 Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares to 296,774 shares, valued at $22.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,593 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).