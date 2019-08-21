As Teradyne (TER) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Raised Its Holding; Nbw Capital Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $1.53 Million; Stock Value Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 102,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 328,223 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 225,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 1.09M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 118.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 27,974 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 4.33 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,237 shares to 54,386 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 3,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,255 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Teradyne (TER) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 492,537 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Nwq Mgmt Company holds 604,386 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma reported 0.15% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 3.35M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,150 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 29,016 shares. Citadel Ltd Co stated it has 1.23 million shares. 28,853 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 166,460 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 33,423 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 116,600 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 209 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc reported 365,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares to 816,082 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).