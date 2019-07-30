As Teradyne (TER) Shares Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Position; Violich Capital Management Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 1.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 401,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.10M, up from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 950,436 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viomi Technology Co Ltd by 130,682 shares to 869,318 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 99,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Blackrock has 16.91 million shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company holds 44 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 61,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 166,460 shares. 410,661 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,763 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 151,849 are held by Jefferies Group Lc. 528 are held by Shelton Capital Management. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 114,963 shares. State Street holds 4.38M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Company holds 5,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teradyne to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teradyne Benefiting From Earlier, Stronger Orders For 5G, Handsets, Wireless, And Memory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.90 million activity. Beecher Gregory R sold $989,021 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Thursday, January 31. Gray Charles Jeffrey sold $1.22M worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Thursday, January 31. 139,935 shares were sold by JAGIELA MARK E, worth $5.48M.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 20.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 52,391 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 3% or 677,868 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia reported 835,599 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 147,657 shares. Drexel Morgan & owns 6,896 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset has 69,694 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10.40 million shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 26,522 shares. Burns J W And Comm Ny has 38,744 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associates has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 9.47M are held by Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4.01 million shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com holds 600,868 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 266,000 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares to 32,519 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.