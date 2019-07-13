As Teradyne (TER) Share Value Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Has Lifted by $1.53 Million Its Position; Intricon Com (IIN) Holder Mairs & Power Has Upped Its Position

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 39,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,834 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 289,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.23M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Intricon Corp Com (IIN) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 76,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,998 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 146,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Intricon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 171,488 shares traded or 25.88% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 74,538 shares. Shufro Rose And accumulated 0.28% or 71,073 shares. 65,297 are owned by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 23,325 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Envestnet Asset holds 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 78,640 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 516,752 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 33,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Service Automobile Association owns 88,044 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.18 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 18,993 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. $412,796 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was sold by Smith Gregory Stephen. 26,778 shares were sold by Beecher Gregory R, worth $989,021 on Thursday, January 31. $5.48 million worth of stock was sold by JAGIELA MARK E on Wednesday, February 13.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 27,534 shares to 160,862 shares, valued at $14.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 96,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,937 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 14,661 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 58,300 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 1,590 shares. 52,784 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 89,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 16,053 shares. Cortina Asset Lc reported 190,918 shares stake. Falcon Point Cap Lc invested in 21,799 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 40,766 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% or 244,688 shares. Pura Vida Invests Llc stated it has 0.17% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 9,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $39,321 activity.