As Teradyne (TER) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stake Has Upped by Salient Capital Advisors Llc

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 352.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 9,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 215,796 shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 47,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 319,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 272,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 852,012 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 7,400 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 57,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,908 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “James E. Wagner Cultivation Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wayfair (W) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Anticipated, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu (BIDU) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Group has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 197,257 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 301 shares. 376,776 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Oakworth Capital accumulated 0% or 228 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 3,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% or 4,175 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 516,752 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 30,361 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.04% or 265,905 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 124,773 shares to 5.31 million shares, valued at $76.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.35M shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).