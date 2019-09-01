As Teradata Del (TDC) Stock Price Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $17.48 Million; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Stake in Nike (NKE) Trimmed by $12.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 90.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 406,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 43,720 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 450,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 624,696 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 800,000 shares to 14.59 million shares, valued at $704.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 113,792 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc owns 0.55% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,011 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership owns 261,789 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,025 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability reported 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 851,605 shares. 54 were accumulated by Thornburg. Parkside National Bank & Trust And has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). City Holding reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wetherby Asset Management has 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 37,751 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Assoc Inc has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alyeska Investment Gru LP owns 668,868 shares. Old National Bank In owns 18,131 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 136,830 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 47,282 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 106,725 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 279,782 shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% stake. Quantbot Lp invested in 0.14% or 32,860 shares. Amg Funds Lc invested in 0.78% or 18,373 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited invested in 0.02% or 440,342 shares. 1.13M were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 20,610 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btim holds 718,319 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Com holds 12,137 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 22,341 shares. North Star Invest Corporation owns 8,124 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.12% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Gideon Advsr Inc invested in 11,334 shares or 0.18% of the stock.