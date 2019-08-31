As Teradata Del (TDC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Fort LP Has Boosted Its Position; As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Calamos Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 30,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 324,931 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.03M, down from 355,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.77M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Fort Lp increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 157.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 7,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 12,970 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 5,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 600,722 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Hanson & Doremus stated it has 6,012 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment invested in 0% or 19,102 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 37,766 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co holds 537 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ptnrs has invested 0.33% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Jensen Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Tortoise Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8.89M shares. Tiedemann accumulated 5,162 shares. Asset Inc holds 5,622 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 858,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 718,319 were reported by Btim. United Automobile Association invested in 18,265 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,106 shares to 17,616 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 49,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,097 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teradata -9% on downside EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teradata Corp (TDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teradata Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradata: Cloud Bookings Continue Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc by 224,376 shares to 377,403 shares, valued at $39.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corporation (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar’s Global Machine Sales For July Rise 4% – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.59B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Parsec Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Barbara Oil has invested 1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amarillo Savings Bank accumulated 6,719 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Luminus Ltd Llc invested 0.88% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 6,933 were accumulated by Bragg Financial. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.08% or 854,575 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 587,187 shares. 3,913 were reported by First Manhattan. North Point Managers Oh reported 3,075 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Llc reported 324,931 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Co has 65,105 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Madison Investment has 0.33% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 134,072 shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 63,495 shares.