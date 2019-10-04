As Teradata Del (TDC) Shares Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Lifted by $748,930 Its Position; Sg Capital Management Position In H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Was Raised

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 150.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 260,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 432,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59M, up from 172,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 94,269 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 21,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 214,059 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, up from 192,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 332,919 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold HEES shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.56 million shares or 3.34% more from 24.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 18,959 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 58,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset owns 31,929 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,654 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 1.23M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Hsbc Public Lc holds 9,901 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 19,715 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc reported 0.1% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 19,892 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 49,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 410,116 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PENN) by 713,742 shares to 141,400 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (Put) (NYSE:PLT) by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,900 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “H&E Equipment Services Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.94% Yield – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&E Equipment Services Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 191,272 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 246,445 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 343,111 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 5,856 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 11,953 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings reported 9,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 63 shares. Moreover, Heartland Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Manchester Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 79,473 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 1,000 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 47,953 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 11.34 million shares.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 64,278 shares to 161,091 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,964 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).