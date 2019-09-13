As Tenneco (TEN) Valuation Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Position; Chevron (CVX) Stake Held by Kidder Stephen W

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 235,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 3.88 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.98 million, down from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 778,392 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%; 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 17,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 2.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 2,840 shares to 72,225 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,119 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.79 million for 3.17 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares were bought by Smith Brandon B.. $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.46 million shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $82.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Soltns (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 794,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.23M shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Communications (NASDAQ:JCOM).