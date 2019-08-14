As Tenneco (TEN) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $88.30 Million; Advent Capital Management Decreased Its Cbs (CBS) Position by $664,063 as Stock Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70 million, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 768,529 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Biz: BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire Federal-Mogul in $5.4 billion deal; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.70% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 5.94 million shares traded or 158.76% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS.A); 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 24/05/2018 – CBS Is America’s Most-Watched Network In 2017-2018 Across Primetime, Daytime And Late Night; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N – LOCAL MEDIA REVENUE IN THE SECOND QUARTER IS PACING TO BE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS- COO, CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN TELLS CBS NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hudock Capital Gru Limited Co accumulated 20 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Victory Capital reported 3.35M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 7,431 shares. James Inv owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,074 shares. American Assets Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Llc reported 276,688 shares. 52,246 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs. Pnc Gru Inc Inc reported 1,221 shares. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.36% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). North Star Inv Management Corp has 270 shares. Asset Management Grp holds 6,483 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (Prn) by 1.09 million shares to 9.19M shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 2.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 42.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co (Prn).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS Warns That DirectTV, U-Verse Might Drop Network If Deal Isn’t Reached By July 19 – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “CBS Is Planning Offer for Sister Company Viacom – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenneco up 11.5% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tenneco Inc (TEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.