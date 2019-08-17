As Tenneco (TEN) Market Value Declined, Franklin Resources Decreased by $6.76 Million Its Position; As Boeing Co. (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Its Stake

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 81.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 307,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 67,942 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 375,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.70M market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 1.04M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco (TEN) Acquisition of Federal-Mogul Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 48,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 53,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares to 322,091 shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,555 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invs holds 0% or 1,017 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.74% or 6,774 shares. Pure Financial Advisors Incorporated holds 0.32% or 4,387 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors holds 2.05M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 33.13M shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 1.61% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.05% or 6,122 shares. Papp L Roy Associate holds 3,341 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2,428 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt stated it has 27,236 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Company invested in 1.75% or 7,425 shares. Welch Gru Ltd invested in 305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 37,200 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,251 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 1,633 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600. Smith Brandon B. also bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Friday, August 9.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 34,425 shares to 759,909 shares, valued at $57.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 10,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Da Davidson & Company reported 15,213 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 104,100 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 481,147 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.02 million shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 87,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc World Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Gam Ag has invested 0.02% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Private Management Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.72% or 653,983 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 12 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 107,966 shares. Bartlett & Limited Company reported 0% stake. 10 were reported by Regions Financial.