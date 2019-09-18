As Tenneco (TEN) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of America Has Raised Its Stake by $735,174; Towercrest Capital Management Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake by $677,985

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 66,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 705,597 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, up from 638,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 1.04M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE TWO INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS. WITH PURCHASE OF; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Industry Week: Icahn Sells Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 25.84 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Fuller Thaler Asset reported 0.5% stake. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 76,769 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Co owns 20,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Qs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 85,812 shares. Blackrock Inc has 3.77 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Co reported 64,988 shares. Prudential holds 368,637 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 82,581 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 30 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 26,500 shares. Paloma Prns Management holds 18,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp has 118,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: The Fall IPO Market Is Looking Up As Ten Companies Launch In A One-IPO Week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons Not To Invest In Chemours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. The insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought 10,000 shares worth $92,600. $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Hollar Jason M..

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 133,815 shares to 707,283 shares, valued at $35.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 114,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,452 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 8,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Golub Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 68,597 shares. Tru Advisors invested in 29,795 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% stake. Guardian Advsrs LP holds 1.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 246,074 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Liability Co owns 774,746 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication holds 1.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 2.85M shares. City Holdg holds 1.24% or 136,561 shares in its portfolio. 278,906 were reported by North Star Mngmt. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 5.53M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 295,243 shares. Tig Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 179,289 shares. The New York-based Clear Street Markets Lc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.41% or 35,530 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.91% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 13,339 shares to 439,134 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 12,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEMG).