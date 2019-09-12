As Tenneco (Call) (TEN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Lifted Its Holding; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.49 Million; Share Value Declined

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (TEN) by 760.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, up from 139,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 1.71M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco is Buying Federal-Mogul From Icahn Enterprises L.P. for a Total Consideration of $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 113.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 6,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.37. About 664,145 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 174,245 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Vedanta Ltd.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. Smith Brandon B. also bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Friday, August 9. Hollar Jason M. also bought $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 53,720 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Intl Group Inc reported 32,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Horrell Management Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Susquehanna Group Llp reported 90,073 shares stake. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 41,709 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bessemer reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 32,139 shares. 273,271 were reported by Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Gam Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 10,188 shares. 77,895 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 1.44 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 12,649 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.19% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,872 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 0.67% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 58,078 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 794 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sei Invs Communication invested in 0.09% or 140,999 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,752 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs Inc has invested 0.39% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Washington Bank & Trust invested in 34,551 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 7,014 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 89,370 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).