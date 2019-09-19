As Tennant Company (TNC) Shares Rose, Mairs & Power Has Lifted Stake; Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Market Value Declined While Pinebridge Investments LP Has Cut Position by $1.48 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 98.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 59,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 960 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24,000, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 4.17M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Tennant Company (TNC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 50,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.02 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tennant Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 37,491 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 19km WSW of Tennant, CA; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co. Senior Vice President, Global Operations Jeffrey C. Moorefield Will Leave Role by June 30; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 20/03/2018 Tennant Company Launches New Family of Industrial-Strength Walk-Behind Scrubbers; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harsco Corp Com (NYSE:HSC) by 42,688 shares to 60,328 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Med Inc Com by 15,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N.. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability owns 32,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Majedie Asset Limited has 2.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Jag Management Ltd Liability Co reported 55,450 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 422,762 shares. James Investment Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 27,681 shares. Davidson accumulated 1.01% or 387,023 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 4.16M shares.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62 million for 16.91 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 45,362 shares to 619,435 shares, valued at $50.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 6,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,261 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

