As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Valuation Declined, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed by $451,612 Its Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Capital Management Associates Raised by $916,900 Its Position

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company's stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.60M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company's stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.54 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,997 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 130,556 shares. Raymond James And has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 41,077 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 51,900 shares. Cyrus Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 7.29% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,803 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 46,120 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. First LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Parametrica Ltd has 0.44% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 7,096 shares. Private Gp Inc accumulated 621,551 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation holds 0.05% or 21,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 129,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Phoenix Invest Adviser Lc invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Tenet up 3% after hours on Q1 beat, EPS guidance raise – Seeking Alpha" on April 29, 2019

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38M for 9.98 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was made by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.