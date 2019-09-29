As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Value Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Upped Its Position; Jlb & Associates Holding in Copart (CPRT) Has Lowered by $321,160

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Copart (CPRT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 244,755 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.29 million, down from 249,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Copart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 911,265 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 917,403 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 87,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management owns 74,773 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 171,583 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp invested in 0.03% or 21,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 17,120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 149,723 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 12.37M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mngmt L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 42,780 shares. 40,050 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 150,610 shares. Fil Ltd has 24 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 24,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,625 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited. Hanseatic Management Svcs owns 4,674 shares. Bluestein R H & Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Com has 35,905 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Management has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 382,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs holds 0.06% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 11,013 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.14% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% or 126,478 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Natl Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 718 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 6,630 shares to 97,552 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).