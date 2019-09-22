As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Value Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Increased Stake; Manchester United Plc (MANU) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 1.23 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Manchester United Plc (MANU) by 144.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 96,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 164,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, up from 67,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Manchester United Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 43,628 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 77,014 shares. 782,501 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Lp has 0.08% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 17,568 shares. Harris Lp stated it has 6.25M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Partner Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.58% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 1.79M shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 55 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Limited Company reported 0.85% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Glenview Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.35% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 17.92M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 43,151 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Vanguard reported 12.37 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.55 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 246,020 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What CannTrust’s New Allegations of Wrongdoing Could Mean for the Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (NYSE:THC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manchester United: Not Appealing Quite Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manchester United: A Mild Q1 2019 That Needs To Be Followed By Impressive Performance On The Field. – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Manchester United And Marriott International Announce Global Marketing Partnership – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 275,483 shares to 318,545 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,095 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR).