As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Trimmed Its Position; Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holder Family Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 82.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 23,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, down from 28,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 8.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 363,938 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd invested in 446,272 shares. Redwood Capital Mgmt invested in 2.34% or 1.19 million shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 51,900 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has 77,800 shares. Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 214,524 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 46,120 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 4.79M shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 32,590 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 12,743 shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Loosening Regulations Herald the Expansion of the Cannabis Market… – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You’ll Never Guess Who’s Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move July 25th (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) (CSE: DIXI.U) (OTCQX: DXBRF) (TSXV: META) (CSE: HITI) (TSXV: PCLO) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dillon & Associate Inc invested in 2.26% or 62,705 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 13,893 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Thompson Management holds 1.71% or 80,589 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Invest Group Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,409 shares. Cullinan reported 142,657 shares. Cumberland Prtn holds 11,166 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 14,147 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 2,420 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Choate Inv Advisors has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 15,950 are held by Intrust Bancorp Na. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 4,050 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).