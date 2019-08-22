As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Price Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Its Position by $896,000; Mount Lucas Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Valero Energy (VLO)

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 115,973 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 32,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 21,217 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 197,942 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 128,824 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 150 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,802 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% or 579,200 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.06 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 51,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,464 shares. 412,762 are owned by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. 156,592 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Harris Assocs Lp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 6.01 million shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr by 429,513 shares to 338,978 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,335 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).