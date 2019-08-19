As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Price Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped Holding; Wedge Capital Management L LP Stake in Stag Industrial (STAG) Has Cut by $5.52 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 190,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 1.03M shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 512,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18M, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 7.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 793,249 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $137.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 8,376 shares to 372,974 shares, valued at $29.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).