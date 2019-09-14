As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Price Rose, Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $6.87 Million; Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 343,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 479,240 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 822,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,920 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48M, down from 147,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 454,147 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2.84 million shares or 15.95% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Lc reported 1.83M shares. Palouse Mngmt holds 42,336 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Management Corp has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sarl accumulated 137,920 shares. Charter Company accumulated 1.6% or 102,553 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,161 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has invested 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlas Browninc has invested 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,770 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 61,984 are held by Tuttle Tactical Management. Burgundy Asset has invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 25,835 are owned by Platinum Investment Management. Kdi Capital Partners Limited Liability Com holds 6.1% or 121,618 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6,100 shares to 13,355 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd Adr.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 36,574 shares to 114,462 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 14,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97M for 22.47 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.