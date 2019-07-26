As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Price Declined, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Raised by $14.34 Million Its Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Maintained by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 512,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18M, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.44% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 2.69 million shares traded or 64.27% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 729,403 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 17.00M shares to 61.00M shares, valued at $66.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,682 shares to 143,809 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,065 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7.