As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Raised Position; As Oracle Systems (ORCL) Stock Rose, Boston Family Office Has Trimmed Its Stake by $305,704

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc analyzed 5,459 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,331 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $178.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 7.66 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 815,480 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 732,393 shares to 13.36M shares, valued at $306.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 490,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,000 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 40 shares. 129,878 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. James Inv Research reported 10,629 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 12,825 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 11,320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Ameritas Partners reported 32,952 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 3,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Grp reported 43,233 shares. 3.22M were reported by State Street Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 60,669 shares. Nantahala Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.47M shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 1.42M shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares to 11,846 shares, valued at $22.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL).