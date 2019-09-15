As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Value Rose, Redwood Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.60 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Holding in Visa (V) Trimmed by $426,099 as Market Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,172 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 12,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interactive Financial Advsrs reported 294 shares. Moreover, Signature Estate Investment Ltd has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,766 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation stated it has 74,799 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Lc holds 3,847 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Lc holds 0.2% or 2,620 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C accumulated 1.56M shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 542,915 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Winfield Associate stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clarkston Prns Lc invested in 1,700 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Tru Company holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 34,692 shares. Suncoast Equity Management owns 8.48% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 238,479 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates invested in 3% or 120,111 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 7,121 shares to 208,868 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares to 5.10M shares, valued at $353.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 732,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.36M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

