As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Value Rose, Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Increased Position; Sigma Planning Has Lifted Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $326,424 as Stock Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 425,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.08M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 265.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 27,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 37,464 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $480,000, up from 10,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 428,252 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 43,103 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $77.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,265 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 50,205 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 208,153 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has 19,943 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 14,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,693 were accumulated by River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 782,501 shares. Financial Architects has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP reported 275,000 shares stake. Putnam Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 446,372 shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 182,671 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

