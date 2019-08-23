As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Value Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increased by $7.59 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Increased Its Holding by $383,760

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 230.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 270,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 388,672 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 117,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 958,585 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 90,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.70 million, up from 87,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 28,858 shares to 86,141 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 28,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,348 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.

