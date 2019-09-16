As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Raised Its Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Decreased Its Stake

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 12,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 132,877 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 145,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 8.29 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 542,219 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Gl Real Estate (RWO) by 108,827 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $134.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Reit (NYSE:PLD) by 35,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Core 1 (ISTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gru Lc reported 312,161 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 5.48 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 10.64M shares stake. Peoples Finance Service holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22,088 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America accumulated 7,379 shares. Foster And Motley invested in 142,226 shares. First Mercantile Communication owns 29,653 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 8.41M shares. Da Davidson Co owns 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 99,772 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 29,480 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bancshares Of Stockton has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carroll Finance has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Accredited Invsts Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Naples Advsr Limited Liability Company has 36,567 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 17,120 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 401 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 129,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 190,583 shares. Huber Cap Limited Liability Company has 90,966 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Sei Company has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 52,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 14,721 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.