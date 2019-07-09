As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Price Declined, Phoenix Investment Adviser Cut by $451,612 Its Holding; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Maintained by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 9.47M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,776 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 5,100 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). City holds 162,951 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Argyle Management Inc holds 91,317 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,715 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv has 0.91% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Farmers stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hendley & Communication holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 14,110 shares. C Worldwide Gru A S holds 7.98M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 252,815 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 336,544 are owned by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The #1 Way to Invest for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tenet Healthcare (THC), Aetna (CVS) Sign Multi-Year Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cannabis Beverages May Not Give the High HEXO and Molson Coors Are Looking For – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Cannabis Investors: Which Is the Best Exchange for Pot Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “An Influx of New Users Creates New Dimensions in the Cannabis Industry – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.