As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Market Value Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Upped Stake; Paradice Investment Management Has Lifted Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holding

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 141,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.55 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 329,367 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC)

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares to 52,851 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 6,170 shares. Proshare Lc holds 10,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zweig invested in 33,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.29% or 470,803 shares. Ims Cap Management has 0.17% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 11,200 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Loews Corp holds 0% or 3,396 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 28,350 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. 27,654 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Goldman Sachs has 371,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.