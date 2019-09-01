As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sanders Capital Lowered Its Stake

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 788,051 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.58 million, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Strs Ohio has 40,700 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Trexquant Inv L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,771 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 15,416 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 1.61M shares. Cambridge Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Parametric Port Lc reported 736,389 shares. Cna Financial Corporation owns 13,625 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability invested in 55,875 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,450 shares stake. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.60 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 539,793 shares to 11.29 million shares, valued at $793.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 171,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr U (SPY).