As Tenaris (TS) Stock Value Declined, Westwood Global Investments Upped Position; Affinity Investment Advisors Cut Its Lincoln National (LNC) Position as Shares Declined

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43M, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 3.08M shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 66,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 80,720 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, down from 146,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 836,173 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings.

