As Tenaris (TS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Westwood Global Investments Upped Position; As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Share Price Rose, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut by $1.02 Million Its Position

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1075.68. About 10,523 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 1.48 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 1,140 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 129,983 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 52,790 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 0% or 5,619 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 5,177 shares. Fragasso Gru accumulated 0.1% or 505 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co invested in 0% or 100 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C has 98,154 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 548 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 28,380 shares. Suntrust Banks has 340 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services stated it has 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Parsons Ri invested in 0.12% or 1,105 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

